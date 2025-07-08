Local CVS pharmacy closing next month

DAYTON — A CVS pharmacy in Dayton will close next month, according to a spokesperson with the company.

The location at 32 N Ludlow Street will close on August 12.

All prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy located at 1300 Wilmington Avenue.

The spokesperson said this move will “ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.”

However, patients can choose to fill their prescription at whichever CVS pharmacy is most convenient to them.

Employees who work at this location are being offered “comparable roles” within the company.

The spokesperson said there are several factors the company considers before closing a location, including local market dynamics, population shifts and a community’s store density.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the spokesperson said.

There are six CVS Pharmacy locations left in Dayton and nearly 350 across Ohio.

