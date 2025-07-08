Hazmat team called to commercial structure in Vandalia; Investigation underway

VANDALIA — An investigation is underway after hazmat was called to a commercial structure in Vandalia early Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

Around 3:43 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Stop 8 Road in Vandalia.

A Vandalia Police Dispatcher confirmed that the regional Hazmat team was called to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates.

