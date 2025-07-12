Family, friends to honor loved one killed in Dayton shooting

Family and friends will honor a loved one killed in a shooting earlier this week.

A balloon release ceremony will honor 42-year-old Paul Body.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of N Main Street and Ernst Avenue.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon told News Center 7 that when they arrived, they found Mr. Body dead.

Dayton Police also learned the suspect may have been inside a home in the 2400 block of North Main Street.

They called Dayton SWAT and the hostage negotiation team to the scene, but found no one inside.

Dayton Police have not told News Center 7 if they have located a suspect in this shooting.

We will continue to update this story.

