Woman dead after running stop sign, crashing into another car

WAPAKONETA, Auglaize County — A 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Auglaize County Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US-33 and Town Line Lima Road at approximately 9:44 a.m.

Jennifer Rains, 49, of Wapakoneta, died as a result of this crash, the spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation found that Rains was driving a Chevrolet Equinox south on Town Line Lima Road when the crash occurred.

The spokesperson said Rains didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A 31-year-old woman from Wapakoneta was driving the Jeep east on US-33 at the time of the crash.

The impact caused both cars to go off the south side of US-33, according to the spokesperson.

Medics took both drivers to Lima Memorial Hospital, where Rains was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson said Rains wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear how serious the other driver’s injuries are.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post.

