Worker dies after being trapped under forklift at Ohio work site

CLEVELAND — A worker died after being trapped under a forklift at a construction site in northern Ohio overnight, our CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

First responders were called to a parking garage for the Sherwin-Williams building in downtown Cleveland shortly after midnight.

When they got to the scene, they found a man underneath a forklift that he had been operating, WKYC in Cleveland reported.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sherwin-Williams released the following statement about the incident to media outlets:

“We are saddened to share that shortly after midnight this morning, a laborer working for a site services trade contractor, was fatally injured in an accident involving a forklift. Emergency response was immediately notified and was quickly on the scene. No one else was injured. We share our deepest sympathies with the family, loved ones, and co-workers. Safety remains our highest priority, and we are supporting a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

