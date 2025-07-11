Beer distributor sold to local company, says it will try to retain jobs

MORAINE — An area beer distributor has been bought by a Miami Valley company.

News Center 7 previously reported that Ohio Eagle Distributing LLC was expected to sell all its assets.

If that sale closed, around 124 people could lose their jobs at the company’s facility in West Chester and 54 at its Lima facility.

Ohio Eagle said it has decided to sell to Moraine-based Heidelberg Distributing.

“Recent news reports have included misinformation suggesting that our employees will lose their jobs. This is simply not true. Heidelberg is committed to retaining as many of our talented team members as possible and looks forward to welcoming them into their organization,” Ohio Eagle wrote in a social media post.

We will continue to follow this story.

