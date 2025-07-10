Multi-county police chase on I-75 ends in crash involving cruiser

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A multi-county chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.
The chase started shortly before 11 a.m. in Montgomery County.
The chase was on surface streets before the suspect vehicle got onto northbound I-75.
Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed at least a dozen officers from multiple jurisdictions chasing the vehicle.
The chase crossed into Miami County, eventually ending in a crash near State Route 41 in Troy.
Images from the scene show that a Dayton Police cruiser was involved in the crash.
At least two lanes on northbound I-75 are blocked.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.
