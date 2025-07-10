Local city has over $215K in unclaimed funds; How to claim your money

FAIRBORN — A local city has announced it has free money waiting for you.
The City of Fairborn announced in a social media post that it has over $215,000 in unclaimed funds.
They have tried to contact the individuals and businesses, but many remain unclaimed, the city said.
These funds from things like:
- Utility overpayment or deposit
- Closed utility accounts with remaining balances
- Court Fees
- Restitution
The city’s website states that the finance department maintains an alphabetical listing of unclaimed funds.
Contact (937) 754-3005 for more instructions on claiming your funds if your name is on one of the following lists:
Visit this website for more information.
