Man working to restore centuries-old cemetery in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local man is working to restore an overgrown cemetery that’s home to hundreds of people, including Revolutionary War veterans.

The Rector-Guard cemetery is in Champaign County.

To get to the graves, News Center 7 crews had to park on the side of the road, walk through a soybean field, and into the woods about a quarter mile.

Tipp City resident John Zerkle spent most of his childhood living near the cemetery.

He said he would often place flowers on the graves.

Zerkle moved away, but now, three decades later, he’s back in Champaign County.

When he visited the cemetery, he was shocked at its condition.

“In just a year, it will be the 200th birthday of our country, and we have revolutionary war heroes in here, and I’m not even sure where some of the graves are. We can’t even find them,” Zerkle said. “In fact, some old writings say this is called a pioneer cemetery. One of the first in the Midwest, so I think the first burial was in 1814. The last was 1940.”

Zerkle said he has made it his mission to figure out a way to clean up the graveyard and make it more accessible for those who want to visit.

