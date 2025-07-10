First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Ohio this year

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — The first case of West Nile virus in a human in Ohio this year has been confirmed, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

On Wednesday evening, the health department announced that a Fulton County resident has the virus.

The Ohio Department of Health also confirmed the case, the department said.

Health experts said this case is a reminder for everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The department said West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can make some very sick; however, most don’t get seriously ill.

“Most people who get West Nile virus don’t even know they have it. But for some, it can cause fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases, it can lead to more serious problems,” Fulton County Health Department Director of Nursing Andrea Schwiebert said.

Those 60 or older are at a higher risk for serious illness, according to the department.

The health department provided the following tips on how people can protect themselves from mosquito bites:

Use bug spray with DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants

Stay indoors during peak mosquito times, which are early morning and evening

Fix screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out

Dump out standing water, as mosquitoes lay eggs in still water

