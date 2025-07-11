2 men, 1 woman found dead in Ohio, sheriff says

HIGHLAND COUNTY — Three people were found dead in Ohio on Wednesday night.

Deputies initially responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. in Highland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, deputies discovered a man and a woman dead at the 5000 block of Wildcat Road.

Further investigation led them to find another man in the 700 block of Garvey Road.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the pubic and that deputies are not actively looking for a suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted deputies with the investigation.

