Arrest warrant issued for 51-year-old woman accused of armed robbery, kidnapping

Englewood Police have issued a warrant for a 51-year-old woman accused of armed robbery and kidnapping, according to a social media post.

The department believes the suspect is likely at large in the greater Dayton area.

Police say the suspect, Jacinda Simone Osborne, approached a 78-year-old woman while shopping at Meijer on North Main Street in Englewood. An hour later, Osborne approached the victim again in the parking lot and asked for a ride to an area hospital.

While in the hospital’s parking lot, the suspect showed a gun and forced the victim to drive south into Dayton, stopping ATMS along the way, where she was forced to withdraw money, the police said.

Osborne allegedly told the victim to drive near Sinclair Community College, where she stole the victim’s purse, car keys, and threw an unknown liquid in her face before leaving on foot.

Englewood detectives identified Osborne as the suspect.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved several felonies, including one count each of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, as well as two counts of abduction.

Contact Englewood Police at (937) 836-2678 or your local department if you know where Osborne is.

