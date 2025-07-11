Police warn of thieves using Facebook Marketplace

DAYTON — Police said thieves are targeting people selling things on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson looked at how to make these sales safer. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Dayton police posted a map on Facebook that showed more than 24 locations where people have reported being robbed.

Police said people will meet with sellers to buy items, give them fake cash, and speed away.

That’s why they suggested people utilize safe exchange zones.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group