At least 1 hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a shooting in Dayton late Thursday.

Just before midnight, Dayton Police were called to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue for reports of a shooting, a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Medics took at least one person to the hospital.

Further information about suspects or the condition of the person shot was not available.

Photos from an iWitness7 viewer show crime scene tape blocking off the street and several officers.

