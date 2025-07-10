Cleaning crew finds body under mattress in Ohio garage

CLEVELAND — A cleaning crew made a grisly discovery Wednesday in an Ohio garage.

Cleveland police said they were called to a home on West 48th Street.

Staff with a bulk disposal company hired to clear out the garage told officers they had discovered a dead body, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Police did not comment on the condition of the body or if foul play was suspected.

We will continue to follow this story.

