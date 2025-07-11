NFL RB Najee Harris injured in fireworks accident

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was injured during a fireworks accident over the holiday weekend.

Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the injury to multiple news outlets, saying the 27-year-old sustained a “superficial eye injury,” CBS Sports reported.

“Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees,” Hendrickson said in a statement. “Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

The accident happened on July 5 in Antioch, California, ESPN reported.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. He was a first-round draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and spent four seasons there, rushing for 1,000 yards in each season.

