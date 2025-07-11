Police searching for man accused of stealing less than $700 in items from Home Goods

BEAVERCREEK — Can you ID this theft suspect?
Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from Home Goods at the 2700 block of Town Drive, according to a social media post.
He allegedly entered the store and selected blenders, silverware, and bedding that totaled less than $700.
The suspect did not pay and left the store with the items.
The department posted a security camera image of the suspect on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Thacker at (937) 426-1225 or by email if you can identify him.
