Risk for severe storms with damaging winds, hail within 24 hours

DAYTON — Weekend plans and large outdoor events could be impacted by our next chance for strong to severe storms this weekend.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists continue to track dangerous heat and the risks for severe weather over the next 24 hours. Storm Center 7’s Nick Dunn breaks down the threats and timing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

While Saturday will start off dry, warm, and humid, by the afternoon parts of the area will see increasing chances for strong to severe storms, according to Dunn.

While not every storm will turn severe, a few could be accompanied by damaging wind gusts, Dunn said. Aside from the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday. While the rest of the area is in a level 1 out of 5.

Dangerous heat will stick around Saturday before a brief drop into the 80s to end the weekend. Temps into the 90s return for next week.

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms and this story will be updated as new details become available.

