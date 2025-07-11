Repeat sex offender charged with following young girl around Target

CINCINNATI — A 72-year-old man is accused of following a girl around a Target store multiple times.
Clyde Herald, 72, is accused of following a young girl around a Target store in Covington last month, WLWT reported.
Herald faces felony aggravated menacing charges and a misdemeanor voyeurism charge, according to WKRC.
Herald has been a registered sex offender since 1996, WLWT said.
Last year, Herald pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching himself in front of a 12-year-old girl at an Old Navy and was sentenced to 10 months.
He is currently in the custody of the Hamilton County Jail and is due in court next week.
