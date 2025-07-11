23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington Township late Thursday night.
Deputies responded just after 10:30 p.m. to Paragon Road just north of Miamisburg-Centerville Road (SR-725) on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a 23-year-old man unresponsive, and medics transported him to an area hospital.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Further investigation showed that the 23-year-old man drove a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Paragon Road when he hit a 2005 GMC Sierra truck.
A 53-year-old man drove the truck and was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation.
