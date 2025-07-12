Authorities looking for missing 8-year-old boy with autism

DAYTON — Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old in Dayton.

Hershall Creachbaum, 8, went missing from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with cartoons and gray sweatpants.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The spokesperson said Hershall has autism and is non-verbal. He uses a wheelchair but can walk short distances.

Authorities have located the wheelchair at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hershall Creachbaum, call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (2677).

