Man accused of stealing over $100K in rare Pokémon cards

NEW BEDFORD, Mass — A thief stole nearly $115,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards from a Massachusetts store.

In only 30 seconds, a masked thief is seen busting into 1st Edition Collectibles on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., knowing exactly what they wanted- Pokémon cards and boxes, CBS Boston reported.

“I am definitely disappointed this is what’s it come to,” said one of the owners Felipe Andre. “Never in my wildest dreams have I thought my shop would be the focus of something like this.”

Owners said the rare and mint condition cards were worth nearly $115,000 and the most valuable item stolen was a Neo Revelation Pokémon box worth $30,000.

“They knew exactly what items to target and what they were going for,” said Andre.

Owners said the stolen items have serial numbers that are now flagged as stolen.

As a precaution, the cases have now been emptied, and cameras are still rolling.

“We’re not going to let them win, we’re not going to let them stop us,” said Andre. “I don’t know if they’re desperate or money hungry or what, but if they’re watching just know that they are not a part of this community whether they consider themselves collectors or not. We have people out looking for them.”

