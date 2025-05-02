Inmate’s death ruled homicide, coroner reports; 10 jail employees placed on leave

DAYTON — The death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Montgomery County Jail has been ruled a homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is digging more into the case. He’ll break down the latest and Black’s family wants to see done tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined 26-year-old Christian Black’s manner of death was a homicide, according to a release sent out to media outlets on Friday.

They also determined that his cause of death was mechanical and positional asphyxia. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Black likely died from positional asphyxia.

Black was arrested by Englewood Police after crashing a stolen car, jumping a fence, and trying to swim away from officers.

The sheriff’s office previously said he had repeated confrontations with corrections officers after being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

They said he repeatedly banged his head against his cell door and again tried to fight staff, prompting them to tase and use pepper spray on him before putting him in a restraint chair.

Black lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital. He died two days later, on March 26.

The sheriff’s office announced on Thursday that all 10 employees involved in Black’s restraint have been placed on administrative leave.

Black’s family strongly disagrees with the version of events and hired a Dayton law firm to represent them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group