Connie Lockwood, WHIO-TV’s first female reporter, passes away

XENIA — Former WHIO-TV reporter Connie (Lockwood) Holston, of Xenia, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, at a senior living facility in Xenia. She was 79.

Connie was WHIO-TV’s first female reporter and worked from 1970 through 1980.

She graduated from Greenview High School and attended The Ohio State University.

After working for WHIO-TV, she went on to work for television stations in Florida, California, and Maine. After her broadcast career ended, she taught at Wright State University and wrote professionally elementary curriculum and poetry.

Services for Connie will be held on Tuesday, May 6, in Bowersville.

To read her obituary, click here.

