Chance for strong storms today; damaging winds, heavy rain possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The region will see rain chances this weekend.

Storm Center 7 is TRACKING these chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today.

We could see a stray shower or storm this morning. No severe threats are expected, but patchy fog is possible south of Interstate 70.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. There will be a chance for showers, especially late today and into the overnight hours.

Futurecast for Friday at 7 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region under a Level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather.

There is a marginal risk for damaging winds and small pea-sized hail.

Weather hazards for Friday afternoon and evening Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The southeast part of the region is under Level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather.

That is a slight risk for parts of Butler, Clark, Greene, and Warren counties. It includes all of Clinton County.

It is expected to be a wet weekend for the Miami Valley.

Projected rainfall totals for Monday 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

