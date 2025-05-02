Chance for strong storms today; damaging winds, heavy rain possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The region will see rain chances this weekend.
We could see a stray shower or storm this morning. No severe threats are expected, but patchy fog is possible south of Interstate 70.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. There will be a chance for showers, especially late today and into the overnight hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region under a Level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather.
There is a marginal risk for damaging winds and small pea-sized hail.
The southeast part of the region is under Level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather.
That is a slight risk for parts of Butler, Clark, Greene, and Warren counties. It includes all of Clinton County.
It is expected to be a wet weekend for the Miami Valley.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
