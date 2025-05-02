Driver hits parked vehicle, slams into West Carrollton home; 3 hospitalized

WEST CARROLLTON — Medics transported three to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a West Carrollton home Thursday night.

West Carrollton officers and medics responded just after 10 p.m. to the 200 block of N. Alex Road on reports of a vehicle into a house, a sergeant told our news crew.

Photos show the back of the home sustained damage.

The home was also taped off with yellow and red caution tape.

“The vehicle had one driver and two occupants, all have gone to the hospital to be treated,” the sergeant told News Center 7. “A single vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle, into the back of the structure.”

Two adults and a juvenile were inside the vehicle.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

We will continue to update this developing story.

