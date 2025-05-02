Local music venue announces 2025 season

DAYTON — Levitt Pavilion has announced its lineup for the 2025 season.

The season will kick off on May 31 with Funk Fest, which will be headlined by Rick James’ Stone City Band.

The Amplified Series concerts return this year, bringing back Blues, Reggae, Jazz fests with the premier of Gospel Fest.

There will also be a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Macbeth” produced by Gem City Groundlings on June 26-27.

Most concerts in the 2025 Eichelberger Concert Season begin at 7 p.m. and all are free to the public.

Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, but glass is prohibited.

The full schedule can be found here.

