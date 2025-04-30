The reason dandelions have taken over the Miami Valley

Dandelions have been sprouting up all over the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Even though we had some cooler temps, we had the exact amount of moisture. So you’re seeing dandelions, healthy dandelions, everywhere you look,” Bob Brower with Lawn Plus said.

Brower, general manager for Lawn Plus, says spring dandelions are the dominant weed.

TRENDING STORIES:

“If you don’t want weeds then you need a thick turf and if you don’t have a thick turf and there’s a void, something’s going to grow there. There’s no competition,” Brower said.

Data from Storm Center 7 confirms that this year’s spring has had more rainfall than last year.

Brower says weeds adapt to the type of spring we’re having. The dandelions seem to like the cool, wet weather.

“Every year, it’s something. Last year was perfect conditions for clovers. This year is more for dandelions. I’m sure next year creeping charlie will go crazy as well,” Brower said. “There’s always something in our industry.”

Despite being a weed, dandelions are edible.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dandelions are high in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and potassium.

The yellow flowers and the green leaves can be added to salads. The flower can even be made into tea or wine.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group