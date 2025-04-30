14-year-old boy shot, killed in Dayton neighborhood identified

DAYTON — The person who died in a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning has been identified as a teen boy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lizaiah LaMeir Burdette, 14, was identified Wednesday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police were dispatched to Davis Avenue between Findlay Street and Linden Avenue on reports of a shooting around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday.

News Center 7 spoke to the 911 caller who alerted law enforcement to the shooting.

The caller, Toy Sawvell, said he heard shouting near his home and walked into a parking lot to check it out.

“I discovered a kid, couldn’t be any older than 15, lying in the back seat of the car,” Sawvell said.

He watched as police and then medics worked on Burdette for 30 minutes before heading to the hospital.

Dayton Police said Tuesday that the teen later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Sawvell told News Center 7 that he never heard any gunshots in his neighborhood.

“I’m assuming that it probably happened somewhere, and that’s just where they wound up at, that’s about as far as they made it,” he said.

The coroner’s office stated that Burdette was initially injured on Fauver Avenue.

A Dayton police spokesperson confirmed police were originally called to a person shot on Davis Avenue, but the scene was located on Fauver Avenue.

Sawvell said he saw at least one other teenager come back to the parking lot and speak with police.

“She did go down there and she was supposed to take them to where it originally happened, from what I understand,” Sawvell said.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group