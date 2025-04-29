Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several officers and medics have responded to a reported shooting.

Dayton officers were dispatched at around 1:41 a.m. to Davis Avenue between Findlay Street and Linden Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Medics are also at the scene.

No other information is available.

We will continue to update this developing story.

