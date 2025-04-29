City to remove homeless encampment due to ‘health and safety concerns’

SPRINGFIELD — City leaders asked those living in a homeless encampment in Snyder Park to leave due to “health and safety concerns.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, in a statement, Springfield leaders said, “our goal is to respectfully and safely resolve all remaining encampments.”

Chris Torowski said he goes to Snyder Park occasionally and does see a lot of homeless people.

“As long as they’re not doing anything, that’s fine,” he said.

When he heard about the city’s plan to remove people, he had some questions.

“If they’re gonna move them to a shelter, then more power to them. But if they’re not, then leave them be,” Torowski said.

News Center 7 reached out to city leaders for clarification on their plan.

Community Development Director Logan Cobbs said in a statement that the city provided those living in the park with a one-month notice.

“The City has worked closely with local partners to develop a compassionate, sustainable plan that supports individuals transitioning from encampments to more stable housing or shelter options,” Cobbs said.

Those living in the encampment have until May 5 to leave; after that, crews will begin clean-up and mulching.

Cobbs said the city will work with the Clark County Parks District and park rangers to “proactively engage with individuals” if future encampments seem likely.

