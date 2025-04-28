Police raid alleged unlicensed dispensary

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police raided an alleged unlicensed dispensary in Ohio.

The Elyria Police Department shared on social media that EPD’s Narcotics and Detective Bureau executed the search warrant at Exotic Flower, an unlicensed dispensary.

Detectives seized several pounds of Marijuana, a handgun with an extended magazine, suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms), and U.S. currency.

According to the post, this is the first investigation of its kind in Lorain County.

Officers arrested the operator of the dispensary, Brittany Jackson, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Jackson is charged with trafficking in psilocybin, trafficking in marijuana, and two counts of drug possession, according to EPD.

“Drug Trafficking and the violence associated with it will not be tolerated in the city of Elyria, and #EPD will aggressively target anyone responsible for selling drugs in our community,” EPD Chief of Police James Welsh said in the post.

Unlicensed Dispensary Raid Elyria (Elyria Police Department)

