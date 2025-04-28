Car rear-ends motorcyclist, then runs them over

WASHINGTON — A driver hit a motorcyclist, who was sent onto the windshield of their car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our sister station, KIRO TV in Seattle, reports that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in Washington State responded to a serious road rage incident Saturday.

“Deputies learned that a car rear-ended a motorcyclist, who hit the windshield of the car,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “The driver of the car kept driving with the motorcyclist on the windshield, slammed the brakes to get the rider off their car, then ran them over.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Following an hour-long search, a deputy with a K9 found the driver running down the street.

The sheriff’s office posted a dashcam on its Facebook page.

It shows the driver getting arrested before getting charged with DUI, vehicular assault, and hit-and-run.

Deputies also booked the driver for a previous domestic violence burglary case from 2024, the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group