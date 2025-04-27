At least 1 injured in reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in an East Dayton neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the 3200 block of E. Fourth Street.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed there was at least one victim.
Our crew is on the scene and reports a large police presence in the area.
Images from the scene show that police have an area blocked off with crime scene tape. There are also over a dozen evidence markers in the street.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about that person’s condition and if anyone was taken into custody.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
