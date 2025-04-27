Fire crews battle massive semi fire on I-75

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A semi truck caught fire on Interstate 75 near Interstate 70 Saturday night.

Responders blocked a portion of the interstate as they worked to put out the fire.

Photos from the scene show a semi truck fully engulfed with black smoke rising from the truck.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

