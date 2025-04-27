Miamisburg restaurant vandalized with anti Semitic symbols, slurs

MIAMISBURG — A local restaurant was closed Saturday after being vandalized with Nazi symbols and anti Semitic slurs overnight.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with Cathy Gardner, CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, about the hateful vandalism LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

The Applebee’s in Miamisburg was closed Saturday as workers removed the spray paint from the building.

“It’s just sickening, honestly. It’s so sad that we’ve fallen so far back,” Josh Cantrell from Miamisburg said.

Cantrell, like others, was confused about why the Applebee’s was targeted.

“There’s a lot of ignorant people in this world,” Cantrell said.

