Former Cincinnati Reds general manager dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty has died at the age of 74.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The Reds are saddened by the passing of longtime Reds executive Walt Jocketty,” the Cincinnati Reds posted on social media. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The Reds are saddened by the passing of longtime Reds executive Walt Jocketty. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DIa0aBqfm1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2025

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the MLB, Jocketty was the general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals for 13 seasons, and helped his team win the 2006 World Series championship.

Jocketty was awarded MLB Executive of the Year in 2000, 2004 and 2010, according to the MLB.

Jocketty was serving as the Reds Executive Assistant to the CEO since 2016 and had spent 50 years in professional baseball, according to the MLB.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group