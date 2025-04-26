Ohio father accused of killing 13-year-old daughter formally charged

TOLEDO — A man accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter in Toledo has been formally charged.

Our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11, reported that a Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Darnell Jones on the following charges:

4 counts of aggravated murder

2 counts of rape

3 counts of kidnapping

aggravated burglary

2 counts of endangering children

Gross abuse of a corpse

2 counts of tampering with evidence

Jones, also known as Darnell Ogletree, is accused of killing Kei-Mani Latigue in March.

Keimani Latigue (Toledo Police Dept.)

WTOL-11 obtained the indictment, which reads, “Darnell Jones on or about March 17, 2025 through March 18. 2025, ... did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of Kei’Mani Latigue.”

This is a criminal capital murder case, meaning Jones could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

“Today, a Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a defendant for capital murder. This case involves one of the most heinous sets of facts I’ve seen in more than 40 years working in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office. If not this case—then which case? We will try this case not in the court of public opinion, but in a courtroom, with a professional team defined by compassion, integrity and commitment to the rule of law. We are determined to deliver justice for Kei’Mani Latigue and everyone in our community affected by this tragedy.” — Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney Julia Bates said in a statement to WTOL-11

On April 17, Jones was extricated to Toledo from Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jones was shot by a Columbus SWAT officer on March 25.

Jones is facing a felonious assault charge in Franklin County, but it was put on hold for his extradition, WTOL-11 reported.

Latigue was reported missing on March 18, and her body was found in an abandoned house on the east side of the city on March 24.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide and determined she died due to multiple deep cuts to her neck.

Refiled police affidavits obtained by WTOL-11 state that Jones told detectives that he “inflicted the wound that caused her death.”

Jones also admitted that “he dragged her involuntarily to the vacant house where he ultimately killed her,” the affidavit reads.

Jones’ arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

