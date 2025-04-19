Ohio father admitted to killing teen daughter, court docs say

TOLEDO — A new court document claims a father admitted to causing the injury that killed his 13-year-old daughter Kei’Mani Latigue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 reported, Latigue was reported missing on March 18, and police found her body in an abandoned building on March 24.

Documents filed in Toledo Municipal courts state Darnell Jones-Ogletree admitted to police that he “inflicted the wound that caused her death,” CBS-affiliate WTOL reported

TRENDING STORIES:

A second affidavit, filed regarding the abduction charge that Jones faces in her death, alleges Jones dragged her involuntarily to the vacant house where he ultimately killed her.”

Jones was apprehended in Columbus on March 25 after a police officer shot and injured him.

Jones, who is charged with murder, felonious assault, and abduction, is due back in court on April 24.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group