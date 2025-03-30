WATCH: Bodycam shows moment officer shoots father charged in teen daughter’s death

COLUMBUS — Authorities have released body camera video that shows the moments a Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer shot a man wanted for the murder of his teen daughter.

The shooting took place in the Victorian Village area on Tuesday morning, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said they got information that Darnell Jones, described as a wanted felon, was in the area.

The SWAT team approached Jones in the area of Dennison and West 2nd avenues around 10 a.m.

The body camera video shows a SWAT officer walk up to Jones, who is wearing dark clothes, and ask him to “come here.”

The officer then pulls out a gun and points it at Jones. They are heard asking Jones to show his hands several times.

Jones is heard repeatedly saying, “Just kill me.”

Police said the SWAT officer shot at Jones after he fired a weapon that was hidden in his clothes, according to WBNS-10 TV.

Body camera video captures the voice of another officer yelling “Shots fired, shots fired” over the radio.

A handful of officers surround Jones, who was lying on the sidewalk.

One officer who approached Jones said he had a gun and a walkie-talkie in his hand.

“Don’t you move or you’re going to get shot, okay?” one officer said.

Jones sustained a gunshot wound to his side and arm, according to WBNS-10.

Body camera video shows that there were about eight seconds between the officer approaching Jones and the shots being fired.

No officers were injured in this shooting, and the Ohio BCI is investigating.

WBNS-10 reported that Jones was charged with felonious assault in this shooting.

Jones was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for the murder and abduction of his 13-year-old daughter, Kei-Mani Latigue.

As News Center 7 reported, Latigue was reported missing on March 18 and police found her body in an abandoned building on March 24.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said her cause of death was multiple deep cuts to her neck, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11.

