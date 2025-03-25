Father charged with murder after 13-year-old found dead

TOLEDO — The father of a 13-year-old was charged with murder after his daughter was found dead.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Keimani Latigue, 13, was found dead inside a home in Toledo after she was reported missing.

A press release Monday night from the Toledo Police Department says she was “found suffering from apparent fatal injuries,” CBS-affaliate WTOL reported.

Her father, Darnell Jones, 33, has been charged with murder.

He also faces a warrant for third-degree felony abduction of Latigue.

A warrant has been issued for Jones, who also goes by Darnell Ogletree.

He is not in custody.

Anyone with information that could lead to Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call Toledo police or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

