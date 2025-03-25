Can you help? Police searching for man accused of stealing almost $1700 worth of clothing

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of not paying nearly $1,700 for clothing at Dick’s House of Sport, according to a social media post.
The incident happened last week on March 19 and 20.
The department said on its Facebook page that the man had “selected and concealed clothing and left without paying.”
If you can identify him, please get in touch with Officer Stephens at (937) 426-1225, extension 688.
You can also email him here.
Tips can remain anonymous.
