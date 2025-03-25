1 injured after car overturns while getting onto busy highway in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a car overturned on a busy highway in Dayton Monday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Zachary Banks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened as a female driver was getting on SR-4 from Stanley Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Banks said the driver lost control, hit the guardrail, and overturned.

The driver was the only person in the car. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A few people passing by stopped and helped the driver out of the car before police arrived on scene, according to Banks.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group