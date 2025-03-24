‘Badly decomposed body’ found near local ballpark

HARRISON TWP. — A man’s body was discovered near a ballpark, school, and neighborhood in Montgomery County on Sunday. Now, investigators are saying it could have been there for months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell breaks down the latest information from investigators tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, the body was found near the 3000 block of Montevideo Drive Sunday morning.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he was driving down the road when he was stopped by an upset woman. What she told the man led deputies to the area where they later made the discovery.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group