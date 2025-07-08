WATCH: 17-year-old accused of shooting woman arrested on local golf course

MIAMISBURG — Authorities have provided new information about a shooting in Miamisburg Monday evening.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Jessi Lane around 7:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old woman who lives at the house with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a spokesperson with the Miamisburg Police Department.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the suspect was a 17-year-old boy who ran away from the house and is known to the victim, according to the spokesperson.

The teenager was eventually located on Piperstone Golf Course.

Drone video obtained by News Center 7 shows the suspect lying on the ground and surrendering to officers.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect has since been charged with tampering with evidence, purchasing a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Miamisburg police are still looking for the gun used in this shooting, the spokesperson said.

They believe it may be somewhere between Jessi Lane and Piperstone Golf Course.

Anyone who may locate a gun in this area is asked not to touch it and contact the police department immediately.

The Miamisburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Kettering Police Department, Miami Township Police Department, Germantown Police Department, Centerville and West Carrollton Police Departments, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami Valley Fire District, and the ATF.

This case remains under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.

