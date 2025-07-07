2 children injured after firework explodes in 12-year-old’s hand in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two children were injured after a firework exploded in one of the children’s hands in Darke County on Saturday.
News Center 7 previously reported that around 9:34 p.m., crews responded to the 7000 block of Auld Road on reports of a child who had been injured by a firework.
The preliminary investigation showed that a 12-year-old boy had been handling a firework when it exploded in his hand, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Another child, an 8-year-old boy, was nearby when the firework exploded.
The 12-year-old was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by CareFlight with a severe hand injury.
The 8-year-old was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor facial injuries.
Both of the children’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
