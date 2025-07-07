‘I wanted to see them;’ People react after fireworks prep injury cancels local show

DARKE COUNTY — Some people were sad to hear that a local fireworks show had been canceled after two people got hurt preparing for it.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, two men were injured while testing the fireworks at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Medics transported one man to Wayne HealthCare while CareFlight took the other to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Greenville Police Ryan Benge.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was in Greenville Sunday afternoon. People had mixed emotions about it.

“Pretty sad and mad at the same time. I wanted to see them,” said Myles Miller.

Miller told Patterson that his family was planning to make a day out of the fireworks show.

They planned to come in at 5 p.m. on Sunday, eat good food, and then get a good spot to watch the show.

“Yeah, seeing the fireworks and hanging out with friends,” said Miller.

It changed when two men were hurt testing the fireworks.

Patterson said the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the State Fire Marshall’s Office, is investigating.

The Darke County Fairgrounds still allowed people to come in and enjoy the local food trucks and vendors.

Emerson Behee said he understood the decision.

“Canceling the fireworks that would be out of respect for their fellow people. And also, there’s the investigation of what happened,” he told Patterson.

This was not the only fireworks incident in Darke County. CareFlight was requested after a child was injured by fireworks late Saturday night.

Behee said we may love seeing them, but fireworks can be dangerous.

“Safety is important, and you know, it’d be nice if, when you buy fireworks, if you get some type of training,” he said.

Patterson also spoke with Nathaniel Badger of Badges BBQ. He said that he was grateful that they could still serve customers.

“We were just hoping for the best. And so far, as you see, people are here, and they still come out to support us,” said Badger.

The State Fire Marshal’s office told News Center 7 that they are leading the investigation.

It is unclear if the fireworks display will be rescheduled.

We will continue to follow this story.

