CareFlight requested after child injured by fireworks in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight has been requested after a child was reportedly injured by fireworks in Darke County on Saturday.
Medics and deputies responded around 9:35 p.m. to the 7000 block of Auld Road on reports that a child suffered a fireworks injury, according to Darke County dispatchers.
Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that CareFlight was going to meet medics at the airport.
We are working on the extent of the child’s injury.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
