FBI, law enforcement respond to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The FBI and law enforcement were spotted in a Dayton neighborhood Monday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:30 p.m., FBI agents were spotted in the 400 block of Ostrander Drive.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio will send teams to help with devastating flooding in Texas.
- Man shot, killed after opening fire at Border Patrol facility
- Coroner IDs 37-year-old man dead after crashing into Kettering home
An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents were conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area.
Agents did not provide any additional information on the scene.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group