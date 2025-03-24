‘CPR training just kicked in;’ Correction officer saves baby’s life

LAKE COUNTY — An Ohio correction officer is being credited with saving the life of a baby earlier this month.

On March 9, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Wytavious Stanford received a distress call from his neighbor saying their 8-month-old son was unable to breathe and turning blue, Sheriff Frank Leonbruno wrote in a social media post.

Stanford rushed to their home and took the baby into his arms. He turned the baby upside down in an attempt to clear his airway.

When that was unsuccessful, he turned the baby in a recovery position and used his right hand to sweep inside his mouth.

The sheriff noted that when he did that, he found an object deep inside his throat blocking the baby’s airway.

Stanford was able to dislodge the object and that allowed the baby to breathe.

He said the CPR training he received at the academy helped him in the situation.

“My CPR training just kicked in without having to think about it and I did everything I was trained to do. Truly it helped me save his life,” Stanford said.

Stanford will be awarded the Life Saving medal by the Sheriff’s Office at a ceremony next month.

